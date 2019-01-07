Yashwant Sinha Questions General Caste Reservations, Calls It "Jumla"

All India | | Updated: January 07, 2019 16:57 IST
Yashwant Sinha said the Government stands completely exposed


New Delhi: 

Former Union Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha on Monday dubbed as "jumla" (fake promise) the Modi governments move to approve 10 per cent reservation for economically backward upper castes in jobs and educational institutions.

Mr Sinha questioned the government's intent citing legal complexities and paucity of time as the current session of Parliament is scheduled to end on Tuesday.

"The proposal to give 10 per cent reservation to economically weaker upper castes is nothing more than a jumla. It is bristling with legal complications and there is no time for getting it passed through both Houses of Parliament. Government stands completely exposed," tweeted Mr Sinha.

According to informed sources, the Union Cabinet approved 10 per cent reservation for economically backward upper castes in jobs and educational institutions and the government was likely to introduce a constitutional amendment bill in Parliament on Tuesday.

Yashwant SinhaReservationsgeneral caste reservation

