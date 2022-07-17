'Never Heard Her Voice': Tejashwi Yadav's 'Statue' Barb At Droupadi Murmu

The RJD has announced its support for Yashwant Sinha

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday took a dig at NDA's presidential pick Droupadi Murmu, saying they don't want a statue in the president house.

Tejashwi Yadav said Droupadi Murmu has not held a single press conference after being chosen as the BJP-led NDA's candidate for Monday's presidential elections.

"We don't want any statue in Rashtrapati Bhavan, we are electing the president. You must have always heard Yashwant Sinha but we have never heard the voice of the presidential candidate of the ruling party," Mr Yadav said.

The RJD has announced its support for Yashwant Sinha, the joint opposition candidate for the presidential poll. The Left and Congress in Bihar have also extended their support for him.

RJD's ally Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), however, said it will back Ms Murmu in the election.

Tejashwi's remarks come days after Congress leader Ajoy Kumar stirred a controversy with his controversial remarks against Ms Murmu.

Ajoy Kumar on Tuesday said that the NDA's presidential candidate represents a "very evil philosophy of India" and should not be made a "symbol of Adivasi".

"It's not about Droupadi Murmu. Yashwant Sinha is also a good candidate and Ms Murmu is also a decent person. But she represents a very evil philosophy of India. We should not make her a symbol of 'Adivasi'. We have President Ram Nath Kovind, Hathras happened. Has he said a word? The condition of Scheduled Castes has become worse," Mr Kumar said.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed the two leaders for their remarks against Ms Murmu and said they have insulted the entire Adivasi community.

"Congress labels Murmu ji as "evil".. Puducherry Cong labels her "dummy" & now RJD calls her "statue/murti". Such despicable adivasi virodhi comments to insult someone poised to be India's first woman Adivasi President!," he tweeted.