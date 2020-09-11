Minister On Why The Centre Gave Kangana Ranaut Y Plus Security

The Bollywood actor is protected by about 10 armed commandos (File)

The Y-plus security cover to actress Kangana Ranaut has been provided based on a request from her father to the state government in her native Himachal Pradesh, which in turn forwarded it to the Centre, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said on Friday.

According to her father, the actress was responding to social issues which caused "heartburn" to some people in Maharashtra, the minister told reporters.

The Himachal Pradesh Government had asked (for security for her). Kangana Ranaut's father wrote a letter to the Chief Minister of Himachal. He had also met the CM and submitted a memorandum that his daughter was being subjected to harassment... based on his request, the Himachal Chief Minister informed the centre about the situation, Mr Reddy said.

However, when asked, the Minister did not clarify who is going to foot the bills for the security - the state government or the actress herself.

The Bollywood actor was given Y-plus category security and is protected by about 10 armed commandos round-the-clock after she and some of the Maharashtra politicians indulged in a bitter war of words over the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June.

The decision to provide the security cover was taken as there were also threats that she would not be allowed to enter Maharashtra as she did not belong to the state.

He said the CBI has been probing the death of Sushant Singh as per the Supreme Courts direction and the Centre has no role in that.