X User Shares Video Of Ticketless Passengers Crowding AC Coach Of Kashi Express, Railways React

Ticketless Passengers Crowd AC Coach Of Kashi Express, Railways React

In recent days several railway passengers have been taking to social media to show the dire condition of trains, which have been marred by overcrowding and ticketless passengers occupying seats. Now, an X user recounted his disappointing experience on Kashi Express. The passenger, who booked a seat on the 2nd AC coach, claimed that several ticketless passengers hijacked the compartment, blocked the pathway to the washroom and stood at the doors of the coach. Due to the open doors, the AC of the train was not working well, the user claimed.

Taking to X, user Adnan Bin Sufiyan shared a video showing the situation of the compartment. He tagged Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and other authorities, urging them to take necessary action. "Ashwini Vaishnaw, sir, please look at the situation 2 tier of AC. No food, no water. Washroom aane jaane ki jagah nahi hai. AC bhi kaam nahi kar rahi darwaja open hai [There's no space to go to the washroom. The AC isn't working, and the door is open]. Please take any action," the passenger wrote.

In the following post, the X user also shared a picture of the compartment. "Please take any action. Chote chote bachche gate ke paas hain. Mahilayein gate ke paas hain [There are small children near the gate. Women are near the gate]" he wrote.

Take a look below:

Please take any action.. Chote chote bacche gate k pas hai mahilaye gate ke pas hai @BhusavalDivn@drmmumbaicr@RailwaySevapic.twitter.com/1q2mSqY8Z0 — Adnan Bin Sufiyan 𝕏 (@imAdshaykh0731) April 14, 2024

The X user shared the post on the microblogging site a few days back. Since then, it has accumulated more than over 17,000 views. The post also caught the attention of Railway Seva, the official account for support to passengers. "For necessary action escalated to the concerned official DRM Bhusaval," Railway Seva responded.

For necessary action escalated to the concerned official @Bhusavaldivn — RailwaySeva (@RailwaySeva) April 14, 2024

Meanwhile, in the comments, users demanded stricter rules from authorities.

"@AshwiniVaishnaw ji this situation happening on most of the train. Pls do take note." wrote one user. "@RailMinIndia,@AshwiniVaishnaw this is really bad experience and safety concern . It's high time to take harsh step and safeguard train journey. Also it is tarnishing our nation image," commented another.

"Govt should increase the trains or just make an system like meto service like no ticket no entry to platform," suggested a third user. "NOW it's out of hands of the authorities... They can't manage and perform their duties.. it's a shame for Indian railways authorities, they enjoy their salary and benefits..But failed to handle the situation sensibly," expressed another.