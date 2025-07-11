X Slashes Subscription Fees In India By Up To 48%

Social media platform X has slashed subscription fees for account holders in India by up to 48 per cent, according to updates on its portal.

The social media firm has slashed premium account subscription fee for mobile app by about 48 per cent to Rs 470 from Rs 900 it charged earlier on a monthly basis.

The subscribers of premium and premium-plus service at X get a checkmark next to their name or id.

Similarly, X has reduced premium subscription fee by about 34 per cent for web accounts to Rs 427 from Rs 650 charged earlier.

The charges for premium subscription on mobile apps are higher at Rs 470 due to additional fees charged by app stores.

The company has slashed monthly subscription for basic subscribers on their handle by 30 per cent to Rs 170 from Rs 243.75 earlier.

The basic account holder gets featured to enable them to edit posts, write longer posts, background video playback and they can download videos.

The reduction is about 34 per cent for the annual subscription fee of basic account, which will be billed Rs 1,700 on an annual basis, down from Rs 2,590.48 charged earlier.

The premium plus subscription of X account now cost users about 26 per cent less at Rs 2,570 on web compared to Rs 3,470 charged earlier.

The premium plus accounts on X are completely ad free, holders can write articles, get access to SuperGrok with Grok 4. These services are not available for premium and basic account holders.

The mobile version of premium plus subscription will cost users Rs 3,000 compared to around Rs 5,100 that had to pay earlier on a monthly basis.

