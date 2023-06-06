Wrestling Body Chief Questioned Twice By Delhi Police: Sources

Two police cases have been filed against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the country's Wrestling Federation chief and BJP MP accused of sexually harassing some of the country's top wrestlers, have been questioned twice by the Delhi police, sources have said. The police -- who have formed a Special Investigation Team to probe the matter -- have questioned around 200 people in the case as well, sources have said.

The police, sources said, will file a status report in the court, listing the details of all the inquiries they have held so far.

Sources said the police have looked into every allegation and questioned the people allegedly present at the time.

On April 29, two separate police cases were filed against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, after allegations of sexual harassment by seven wrestlers, one of them a minor. The cases were filed after the Supreme Court issued a notice to the Delhi Police. One of them is under POCSO, the stringent law against sexual assault of children.

The MP, who is yet to be arrested, has denied any wrongdoing and accused the wrestlers of framing him. He has also challenged the wrestlers to undergo narco-analysis along with him to settle the issue.

The row, on since January, exploded in April, with the wrestlers holding a public protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, demanding his arrest. Farmers and khaps from Haryana joined in to show support.

On May 28, a Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new parliament, the Delhi Police cracked down a protest the wrestlers planned near the building. Visuals of champions Vinesh Phogat and her cousin Sangeeta Phogat being manhandled and pinned onto the ground by the police were widely circulated, evoking shock and outrage across the country.

Last week, the wrestlers went to Haridwar to consign their medals in Ganga, days after the Delhi Police crackdown. They postponed their plan after intervention from farmer leader Naresh Tikait.

On Saturday, some of the protesting wrestlers had an hour-long meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. In an interview with NDTV, ace wrestler Bajrang Punia denied rumours that they have reached a settlement.

"The athletes aren't satisfied with the government's response, neither is the government agreeing with our demands," he told NDTV.