Gunfight Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Militants In Arunachal Pradesh

A gunfight broke out between security personnel and suspected militants along the India-Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh's Longding district, a defence official said on Friday.

During patrolling in the Pongchau circle on Thursday, security forces observed the movement of some armed men and challenged them, he said.

The suspected militants started indiscriminate firing after noticing the patrol party, and the security personnel retaliated, the defence spokesperson said.

During the firing, the intruders fled towards the Myanmar side, he said.

The patrolling was launched following specific information about the movement of some individuals in Ponghcau circle along the India-Myanmar border, the defence official said.

The area was thoroughly searched by the security forces, but the intruders managed to cross the border, taking advantage of the dense forest, he added. P

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)