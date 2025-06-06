Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test Provisional Answer Key Released, Check Here

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. APSCHE released the provisional answer key for AP-LAWCET and AP-PGLCET 2025 The final answer key is scheduled to be out for both the examinations on June 16, 2025 at 6 PM. The result for the same will be released on June 22, 2025.

AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2025 Answer Key: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) released the provisional answer key for both the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP-LAWCET) and Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test (AP-PGLCET), today, June 6, 2025. Students who appeared for the examination may check the answer key on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The AP LAWCET and AP PGLCET exam was held on June 5, 2025.

AP LAWCET, PGLCET Answer Key: How To Download Answer Key?

Visit the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Click on "AP LAWCET 2025".

Then, click on "Master Question Paper with Preliminary Key".

Select the LAWCET program duration, 3 year, 5 years or select PGLCET.

The provisional answer key will be automatically downloaded.

AP LAWCET, PGLCET Answer Key: Final Answer Key and Result Date

As per the APCHSE's official website, the final answer key is scheduled to be out for both the examinations on June 16, 2025 at 6 PM.

The result for the same will be released on June 22, 2025.

Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to raise objections on the answer key from 11 AM on June 7 to 5 PM on June 8, 2025. No objections for the answer key will be considered by the council after this period.