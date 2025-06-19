Andhra Pradesh LAW Common Entrance Test 2025 Result, Rank Card Declared, Download Here

AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2025 Result: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the result and rank card for both the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP-LAWCET) and Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test (AP-PGLCET), today, June 19, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can download the result and the rank card on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The AP LAWCET, PGLCET exams are conducted to assess candidates' General Knowledge, Mental Ability, Current Affairs, and Aptitude for admission to law programs in Andhra Pradesh.

AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2025 Result: How To Download Result?

Visit the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Click on "AP LAWCET-2025".

Click on "Results" or "Rank Card" to check either the result or your respective rank card.

Enter your login credentials such as Registration number, LAWCET Hall tick number and date of birth.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

Candidates who qualify the entrance examinations will be eligible for the counselling process where they will be required to submit the documents for the admission process to begin.

The provisional key for the AP LAWCET, PGLCET examination was released on June 6, 2025 and objections were allowed until June 8, 2025.

