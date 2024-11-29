AP LAWCET 2024 Counselling: Seat Allotment Result For Phase 2 To Be Out Soon

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is expected to release the seat allotment results for Phase 2 of the AP Law Common Entrance Test (LAWCET) 2024 counselling on November 29, 2024. Students who have applied for the LAWCET counselling can check the allotment list by visiting APSCHE's official website, lawcet-sche.aptonline.in



AP LAWCET 2024 Phase 2 Counselling: Steps to download

Step 1. Visit the official website, lawcet-sche.aptonline.in

Step 2. On the homepage, select the "AP LAWCET Phase 2 Counselling Seat Allotment Results 2024" tab

Step 3. Enter the required credentials and log in

Step 4. The AP LAWCET seat allotment results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Download the seat allotment results and take a printout for future reference



The allotment letter must be submitted to colleges for admissions along with other documents. The official notification states: "The candidate must report to the new college by downloading the allotment letter on or before the date mentioned in the allotment letter. Failure to self-report and report to the college within the given timeline will result in the candidate forfeiting the claim on both the new and old colleges."



Students eligible for admissions must report to colleges from November 30 to December 4, 2024. They will be required to submit all necessary documents required for admissions.



Documents required at the time of reporting for AP LAWCET 2024 counselling