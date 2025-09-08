Andhra Pradesh Law CET Registration Starts Today, Check Important Dates, Top Law Colleges In AP Here

AP LAWCET 2025 Registration: The Andhra Pradesh Council of Higher Education (APSCHSE) has started the registration for AP Law Common Entrance Test (AP-LAWCET) today, September 8, 2025. Students can register for the test on the official website of the council- lawcet-sche.aptonline.in. The last date to register is September 11, 2025.

AP LAWCET Registration 2025: Important Dates

The registration begins today and ends on September 11, 2025.

Candidates will be able to upload their documents for verification till September 12, 2025.

The web option facility will open on September 12 and close on September 14, 2025.

The allotment of seats by the council will take place on September 17, 2025.

Candidates who will be satisfied with their result will be required to visit their allotted college for admission from September 18 to September 19, 2025.

Top Law Colleges In Andhra Pradesh As Per NIRF Rankings 2025

Dr. B. R. Ambedkar College of Law in Visakhapatnam is ranked as the best college in Andhra Pradesh with a NIRF All-India Ranking of 16.

Gandhi Institute of Technology And Management (GITAM) is the second best in AP with a NIRF 2025 ranking of 38.

AP LAWCET 2025: How To Apply For AP LAWCET Exam?

Visit the official website of the council - lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.

On the homepage, click on "Candidate Registration".

Enter your hall ticker number and date of birth and then click on "Submit".

You will be successfully registered for the test.

The AP LAWCET examination is conducted to assess candidates' General Knowledge, Mental Ability, Current Affairs, and Aptitude for admission to law programs in Andhra Pradesh.