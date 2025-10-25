Andhra Pradesh LAWCET 2025 Seat Allotment Result Declared, Download Directly Here

AP LAWCET Seat Allotment Result 2025: The Andhra Pradesh Council of Higher Education (APSCHSE) has released the AP Law Common Entrance Test (AP-LAWCET) seat allotment result today, October 25, 2025. Candidates who applied for the counselling process can check and download the seat allotment result through thier hall ticket number on the official website of the council- lawcet-sche.aptonline.in/LAWCET. Candidates allotted seat must visit their allotted college for admission between October 27 and October 29, 2025.

Top Law Colleges In Andhra Pradesh As Per NIRF Rankings 2025

Dr. B. R. Ambedkar College of Law in Visakhapatnam is ranked as the best college in Andhra Pradesh with a NIRF All-India Ranking of 16.

Gandhi Institute of Technology And Management (GITAM) is the second best in AP with a NIRF 2025 ranking of 38.

AP LAWCET Seat Allotment Result: How To Download Result?

Visit the official website of the council - lawcet-sche.aptonline.in/LAWCET.

On the homepage, click on "College Wise Allotments" and select your college and branch or "Allotment order and self reporting" to check your seat allotment result.

Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth when checking allotment order.

The seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the seat allotment result for future reference.

Direct Link To Check - "AP LAWCET Seat Allotment Result".

The classwork for candidates allotted seats will begin from October 27, 2025.

The AP LAWCET examination is conducted to assess candidates' General Knowledge, Mental Ability, Current Affairs, and Aptitude for admission to law programs in Andhra Pradesh.