Wrestler Attacked With Chilli Powder, Beaten To Death With Bamboo Sticks In UP

Five men were arrested on Thursday in connection with the murder of a 35-year-old wrestler over political rivalry here, officials said.

The accused were identified as Abhimanyu Yadav, Ajay Yadav, Ramswaroop Yadav, Sanjay Yadav and Rakesh Yadav, all residents of Bhakthan Gosaipur village under Khalilabad Kotwali police station, they said.

According to police, wrestler Brahmanand Yadav was travelling on his motorcycle towards Gidhini market on Tuesday when the accused allegedly intercepted him near Rakesh's house.

The accused allegedly threw red chilli powder into Brahmanand's eyes and attacked him with bamboo sticks and an axe, police said.

Brahmanand was rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead, they said.

Police said four bamboo sticks, an iron pickaxe and red chilli powder allegedly used in the crime were recovered from the accused.

Superintendent of Police Sandeep Kumar Meena said the accused had an old dispute and had planned to kill Brahmanand and defeat his brother Ramakant Yadav in the upcoming village pradhan election.

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