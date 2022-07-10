Would Work To Bring 'Acche Din': Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

As Chief Minister, he will "make the state prosperous", Eknath Shinde said. (FILE)

Returning from Delhi, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said he would work hard to bring 'acche din' (good times) for the common people of Maharashtra.

He made a brief speech before a gathering of supporters at Hadapsar near Pune after returning from his first visit to the national capital after becoming chief minister with the BJP's support last month.

Former local Shiv Sena corporator Pramod Bhangire, who has joined the Shinde-led faction of the party, had organised a felicitation for Mr Shinde as the latter was on his way to Pandharpur.

Mr Shinde asked the organizers to stop the playing of `Dhol' and other musical instruments, pointing out that three persons from Pune have died in the flash floods near Amarnath, and asked everybody to observe a moment's silence to pay them homage.

As Chief Minister, he will "do justice to the people and make the state prosperous," he said.

"I will strive to bring `acche din' in the lives of common people," Mr Shinde added.

He and the 50-odd MLAs who are backing him swear by the Hindutva ideology of Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray and teachings of late Sena leader Anand Dighe, said Mr Shinde, who has rebelled against Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.

He met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, and "they extended support for the development of the state," he said.

Earlier, as the chief minister arrived at the Pune airport late in the evening, he was received by local BJP MP Girish Bapat and some Shiv Sena leaders.

