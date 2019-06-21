Yoga More Beneficial Than Gymming, Says Gautam Gambhir

Wold Yoga Day: Yoga is very important for a sports person, Guatam Gambhir emphasised.

Gautam Gambhir, the newly-elected Member of Parliament, said that for sportsmen, yoga is more beneficial than gymming. The former batsman performed the spiritual and discipline on the fifth International Yoga Day on Friday at an event in Delhi.

"Yoga is very important for a sports person and sportsmen always practice yoga. Both gymming and yoga are important, but yoga helps in building concentration and keeps you calm and peaceful to take better decisions," he added.

The cricketer-turned-politician played cricket for more than 15 years for India and scored 4,154 runs in 58 test matches. In 147 ODIs he had 5,238 runs under his name.

"Yoga does not only make your body fit but also helps you gain mental peace. If your mind is healthy then this country will also remain healthy," the 37-year-old lawmaker said.

Just before the 2019 general elections, he joined the Bhartiya Janata Party and won the election contesting from East Delhi seat.