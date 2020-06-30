World Social Media Day 2020: Significance, Photos And Quotes

Social Media Day: An increasing number of people are communicating online amid OVID-19

Avid users of Twitter and other platforms put up nice posts, interesting pictures and recalled significant days in their lives to mark Social Media Day. Every year on June 30, World Social Media Day is celebrated. The day was first celebrated in 2010 by Mashable.

Social media has become a key global tool for communication. Governments, VIPs, companies, celebrities and of course common people use various social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Tumblr and Instagram to communicate and connect with people.

Let's take a look at some interesting posts on Twitter:

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wrote, "On Social Media Day, our resolve should be to use this medium for welfare of people, in disseminating information useful for them and to engage in meaningful communication..."

Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane recalled his first post on Twitter.

Shahrukh and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment put up a compilation of the actor's pictures, in various roles, that were popular over the years.

Social media has largely redefined how we interact with friends and acquaintances. Globally there are over 3.5 billion social media users and every second, on an average, around 6,000 tweets are tweeted, which is over 350,000 tweets sent per minute, 500 million tweets per day and around 200 billion tweets per year, according to the site internetlivestats.com/twitter-statistics.

As the COVID-19 pandemic rages, an increasing number of people are spending time on the Internet, be it work from home or connecting with friends and family.