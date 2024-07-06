Elon Musk Teases Mark Zuckerberg About His Viral Surf Video Of July 4th

Musk sarcastically commented on Zuckerberg's lifestyle.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's unique way of celebrating Independence Day sparked a social media spat with fellow tech billionaire Elon Musk.

On July 4th, Zuckerberg posted a video on Instagram showcasing himself wakeboarding while sporting a tuxedo, holding an American flag, and enjoying a beverage. The video garnered significant attention, with fans praising his enthusiasm. However, Tesla CEO Elon Musk took a different approach.

Musk commented on the video, seemingly taking a jab at Zuckerberg's lifestyle. "May he continue to have fun on his yachts," Musk wrote sarcastically. "I prefer to work." This comment hints at a potential difference in priorities between the two tech leaders.

May he continue to have fun on his yachts. I prefer to work. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2024

Zuckerberg's video's success cannot be denied. It went viral on Instagram, amassing over 900,000 likes and millions of views. This viral moment aligns with Zuckerberg's apparent rebranding efforts, aiming to portray him as a more carefree and adventurous figure. It's a stark contrast to the criticism he received in 2020 for a similar watersports outing, where his casual attire drew mockery.

The two billionaires are among the richest people on the planet, placing them in an elite circle, even by Silicon Valley standards.

This incident is not the first time Musk has taken aim at Zuckerberg.

The billionaire tech CEOs of Tesla, SpaceX (Elon Musk), and Facebook (Mark Zuckerberg) have been in conflict since a SpaceX rocket explosion destroyed a Facebook satellite in 2016. Their disagreements span various topics, including artificial intelligence and Facebook's data-collection practices. Recently, Musk linked Facebook to the violent insurrection in Washington, DC, calling it a "domino effect."