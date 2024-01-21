World Record: 33,000+ Diyas Lit To Write 'Siyavar Ramchandra Ki Jai'

The event took place on Saturday night

A Guinness world record was created after 33,258 'diyas' (earthen lamps) were lit to write "Siyavar Ramchandra ki Jai" in Chandrapur in Maharashtra in the run up to the idol consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Monday.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Thousands of diyas lit up in the shape of 'Siyavar Ramchandra Ki Jai' at Chanda Club Ground in Chandrapur, ahead of the Ram temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/TsU7SeCttz — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2024

The event took place on Saturday night on the Chanda Club ground here in the presence of state minister Sudhir Mungantiwar.

Milind Werlekar and Prasad Kulkarni of the Guinness World Records handed the document certifying the feat to Mungantiwar on Sunday morning.

The programme was organised by Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Sarvajanik Vachanalay here and several thousand people watched it.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)