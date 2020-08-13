Varun Gandhi To Float Bill Making Organ Donation 'Compulsory' For Adults

Varun Gandhi will introduce a private members bill on organ donation in Parliaments upcoming session.

Used the hashtag #OrganDonationDay, BJP MP Varun Gandhi today tweeted that he will introduce a privatemember's bill to promote organ donation from cadavers, or a person who has been declared dead. This bill, if passed, would automatically put all adult citizens in a national organ donation register, but with the choice to opt out.

A private member's bill is a piece of legislation proposed by a parliamentarian in individual capacity and has nothing to do with their political affiliation.

The "Donation and Transplantation of Human Organ Bill, 2020" is likely to be introduced by the Pilibhit MP in the upcoming monsoon session of the parliament, scheduled for August-end or September.

I will be introducing a private member's bill that proposes to put all adult citizens in a national organ donation register, which anyone can voluntarily opt out off. This will ensure a reduction in the number of deaths due to non-availability of organs. #OrganDonationDay — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) August 13, 2020

Lack of strong policies to make organ donation compulsory leads to the death of over five lakh people every year in India, Mr Vandhi Gandhi said on World Organ Donation Day.

"Every year, India needs about 2 lakh kidneys, 50,000 hearts and 50,000 livers for transplantation," he said, adding that the rate of organ donation from the dead is very low, at 0.8 per million population.

Organ donation in India is largely from living donors, he said advocating for a shift in organ donation policy from the current opt-in system instead of an opt-out system, where every individual shall become a donor by default under the law, and this will ensure increase in the rate of cadaver donations.

"The bill proposes to make it compulsory for a citizen, turning 18 years old to be registered as an organ donor unless an objection notice was filed by the person," the Pilibhit MP said.

