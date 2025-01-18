Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

13 Km In 13 Minutes: Hyderabad Metro Creates Green Corridor, Transports Heart

The green corridor created on January 17, 9:30 PM facilitated transportation of a donor heart from Kamineni Hospitals to Gleneagles Global Hospital.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
13 Km In 13 Minutes: Hyderabad Metro Creates Green Corridor, Transports Heart
Hyderabad Metro Rail covered a distance of 13 kilometers in 13 minutes across 13 stations. (File)
Hyderabad:

The Hyderabad Metro Rail created a green corridor facilitating the swift and seamless transportation of a donor heart, covering a distance of 13 kilometers in 13 minutes across 13 stations here.

The corridor created on January 17 at 9:30 PM, facilitated the transportation of a donor heart from LB Nagar's Kamineni Hospitals to Gleneagles Global Hospital, Lakdi-ka-pul, ensuring critical time was saved in this life-saving mission, a release from Hyderabad Metro Rail said.

This effort was made possible through meticulous planning and collaboration between Hyderabad Metro Rail, medical professionals, and hospital authorities, all under the supervision of the attending doctors, it said.

L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL) remains committed to supporting emergency services and contributing to the welfare of society by leveraging its world-class infrastructure, the release added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Green Corridor, Heart Transplant, Organ Donation
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.