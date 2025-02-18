After Teen Son's Death, Army Soldier Donates His Organs, Saves 6 Lives

Arshdeep Singh, son of an Army soldier, died in a road accident earlier this month, but he helped save six lives after his father, Havildar Naresh Kumar of the Mahar Regiment, decided to donate his son's organs.

On February 8, 18-year-old Arshdeep Singh was seriously injured in a road accident and died of his injuries. In the face of unimaginable grief, Havildar Kumar consented to donate his son's liver, kidney, pancreas and cornea, giving a second life to critically ill patients.

On February 16, his liver and kidney were transported via a green corridor to the Army Hospital Research and Referral in New Delhi. The kidney and pancreas went to a patient battling life-threatening Type 1 Diabetes with Chronic Kidney Disease at PGI Chandigarh.

The corneas were preserved to restore sight to those in need.

The effort was made possible through the expertise of Command Hospital, Chandimandir, known for its excellence in organ retrieval.

The Army said Havildar Naresh Kumar's sacrifice is not just a testament to his grit and resilience, it is an inspiration. His selfless act will encourage many to consider organ donation, proving that even in the face of personal loss, one can bring light into the lives of others.