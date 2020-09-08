"Government Working Tirelessly Towards Education For All": Amit Shah

International Literacy Day 2020: The Narendra Modi Government has been empowering children and working tirelessly towards its mission of ''Education for All'', Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday, as he greeted people on International Literacy Day.

"Our government under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has been empowering the children and working tirelessly towards its mission ''Education for All'' through reforms like NEP (Natoinal Education Programme), Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, etc," Mr Shah tweeted.

The International Literacy Day 2020 focuses on ''Literacy teaching and learning in the COVID-19 crisis and beyond'', especially on the role of educators and changing pedagogies. The theme highlights literacy learning in a lifelong learning perspective, and therefore, mainly focuses on youth and adults.

