World Literacy Day 2020: Theme, History, Significance And Quotes

World Literacy Day 2020 Image: Every year Literacy Day is observed on September 8

International Literacy Day 2020: To remind people of the world the importance of literacy, World Literacy Day is observed every year on September 8. Literacy helps people live with dignity and makes them self-sufficient. This year, Literacy Day assumes even more significance amid the COVID-19 crisis. The mode and focus of learning have changed as virtual classrooms replaced the usual ones and online interactions took the place of face to face discussions. Literacy missions across the world have suffered a setback as reaching out to millions of children in poorer countries have become tough online, say experts. International Literacy Day is a United Nations designated day.

International Literacy Day 2020: Theme, focus and history

According to the UNESCO, (United Nations Scientific and Cultural Organisation): "International Literacy Day 2020 will focus on Literacy teaching and learning in the COVID-19 crisis and beyond with a focus on the role of educators and changing pedagogies. The theme will highlight literacy learning in a lifelong learning perspective and therefore mainly focus on youth and adults."

International Literacy Day has been observed since 1967, but despite the progress made, literacy remains a challenge with "at least 773 million adults worldwide lacking basic literacy skills", according to a UN body.

Nearly 773 million adults & young people worldwide lack literacy skills, & are unable to access life-saving information during #COVID19.



On Tuesday's #LiteracyDay, see how @UNESCO is helping: https://t.co/WfU2m6Pm5vpic.twitter.com/gu8nPHZ2pA — United Nations (@UN) September 8, 2020

International Literacy Day 2020: Key issues

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, children and adult literacy programmes in many places had to be stopped abruptly due to the lockdown. Various UN organisations, which carry out literacy programmes across the world are exploring key issues like:

"What is the impact of the Covid-19 crisis on youth and adult literacy educators and teaching and learning?"

"What are the lessons learnt?"

"How can we effectively position youth and adult literacy learning in global and national responses and in strategies for the recovery and resilience-building phase?"

International Literacy Day 2020: Who said what

Vice President on India, M Venkaiah Naidu was among the first to post his message on social media on International Literacy Day. "Literacy plays an important role in empowering and transforming the lives of individuals and society. On International Literacy Day, let's resolve to create a self-reliant, self-confident and competent Bharat that is literate, educated and empowered," he wrote.

Literacy plays an important role in empowering & transforming the lives of individuals and society. On International Literacy Day, let's resolve to create a self-reliant, self-confident and competent Bharat that is literate, educated and empowered.#InternationalLiteracyDaypic.twitter.com/2KxjkDiWxt — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) September 8, 2020

The Ministry of Education posted a quote of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and wrote, "...we promise to work towards achieving 100% literacy...".

"There can be no joy greater than reading and no friend greater than knowledge" Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi

On this #InternationalLiteracyDay, we promise to work towards achieving 100% literacy by complying with the reforms within the #NationalEducationPolicy2020. #ShikshakParvpic.twitter.com/9A0D7euVyl — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) September 8, 2020

The official Twitter handle that posts all updates about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio interactions 'Mann Ki Baat', wrote about "quality education".

"From a mere literacy mission, education should be about ensuring quality learning."



- PM Shri @narendramodi, Mann Ki Baat, April 2016.#MannKiBaat#LiteracyDay#InternationalLiteracyDaypic.twitter.com/aRvlz4PmwJ — Mann Ki Baat Updates (@mannkibaat) September 8, 2020

"Delhi shows the way, on #InternationalLiteracyDay...," tweeted the social media team of the AAP government with a clipping that says, Delhi ranks second after Kerala in literacy rate.

Delhi shows the way, on #InternationalLiteracyDay



All thanks to the biggest share of Delhi's budget devoted to the future of Delhi, the future of the country, the children of Delhi and their education.



Thanks to CM @ArvindKejriwal & Dy. CM @msisodiapic.twitter.com/4NJcqc6jqX — Bhaskar Sharma (@FromBhaskar) September 8, 2020

Other union ministers and leaders have also been writing about Literacy Day on social media.

On this #InternationalLiteracyDay , let us pledge to implement the #NEP in letter and in spirit, which emphasises on drop in the dropout rate & increase in enrolment in higher education. pic.twitter.com/Xvmj5bm3ja — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) September 8, 2020

Wishing you a Happy World Literacy Day 2020!