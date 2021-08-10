World Lion Day: PM Modi Praises Steady Rise In India's Lion Population

Number of Asiatic lions, who live primarily in the Gir forests, was estimated to be 674 in 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India's lion population has seen a steady increase in the last few years as he greeted people on World Lion Day.

The lion is majestic and courageous, and India is proud to be home to the Asiatic Lion, PM Modi tweeted.

"On World Lion Day, I convey my greetings to all those passionate about lion conservation. It would make you happy that the last few years have seen a steady increase in India's lion population," he said.

The number of Asiatic lions, who live primarily in the Gir forests, was estimated to be 674 in 2020, an increase of 29 per cent in five years.

PM Modi noted that when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he had the opportunity to work towards ensuring safe and secure habitats for the Gir Lions.

"A number of initiatives were taken which involved local communities and global best practices to ensure habitats are safe and tourism also gets a boost," PM Modi said.



