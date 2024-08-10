World Lion Day 2024: PM Modi Shares Stunning Pictures, Lauds Conservationists

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared beautiful images of the Lion on X.

Posting a tweet thread on X, PM Modi said, "On World Lion Day, I compliment all those working on Lion conservation and reiterate our commitment to protecting these majestic big cats. India, as we all know, is home to a large Lion population in Gir, Gujarat. Over the years, their numbers have increased significantly, which is great news."

On World Lion Day 🦁, I compliment all those working on Lion conservation and reiterate our commitment to protecting these majestic big cats. India, as we all know, is home to a large Lion population in Gir, Gujarat. Over the years, their numbers have increased significantly,… pic.twitter.com/PbnlhBlj71 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 10, 2024

"In February this year, the Union Cabinet approved the setting up of the International Big Cat Alliance, to bring together all the nations of the world where big cats reside. It seeks to build a holistic approach to boost sustainable development and also support community efforts in this regard. This endeavour is receiving an encouraging response globally."

"I also invite all wildlife lovers to Gir to discover the majestic Asiatic Lion. It will also give everyone the opportunity to witness the efforts to protect the Lion and at the same time experience the hospitality of the people of Gujarat."