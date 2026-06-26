Work Hour Extra For Development: Telangana Chief Minister To Government Staff

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday appealed to all state government employees to work an extra hour every day to achieve more productive outcomes in administration and increase revenues.

Addressing a meeting after signing MoUs with banks to provide insurance coverage to all government employees, he stressed that illegal activities should be curbed. Also, leakages are plugged to generate more revenue, an official release said.

Reddy said that the hard work of the employees will help in the successful implementation of every welfare scheme.

"Employees' trust is the government's strength. All employees should work an extra hour each day and help increase the state government's revenue. We will use the increased revenue for the welfare of employees. Earning a good reputation for the government also lies in the hands of the state employees", the CM said.

The general work hours of the state government employees are 10 am to 5 pm.

Reddy highlighted the government's commitment to provide insurance coverage to all government employees as well as outsourcing and contract workers.

He said it was the responsibility of the government to provide financial support to the families of the employees who die an unexpected death.

The chief minister urged the employees to bring their demands and grievances to his notice, as the government is ready to address them.

Reddy hit out at the previous BRS government for landing Telangana into "bankruptcy," amassing a debt of Rs 8.11 lakh crore during its 10-year regime.

He alleged that during the BRS rule, the employees were never paid salaries on the first day of every month. Despite facing hurdles, the Congress government was ensuring employees got their salaries promptly.

Reddy took strong exception to the opposition for calling him "Gumpu Mestry" (group leader) in a negative way. In fact, he is a group leader of the government employees who are active in bridging the connection with common people and poorer sections, he said.

People have been calling him "Revanth Anna" even after he became chief minister, Reddy claimed.

He further attacked the BRS, accusing it of obstructing the Metro rail and Musi Rejuvenation projects.

Stating that he had not taken a single day of leave in the last 30 months, Reddy said that he was visiting Delhi to protect the state's interests.

"Today, all the plans envisaged by the government are fructifying. My only agenda is to resolve the people's issues and lead the state on the development path by achieving a target of a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047," the chief minister added.

He further called upon all employees to work together to make Telangana the number one state in the country.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)