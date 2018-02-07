Won't Take Political Plunge, Says Baba Ramdev

"Politics, for me, is 'rashtra dharma' because if the country will be saved, we will be saved. I have said this earlier as well that I will not take a political plunge. This is my unbreakable vow (Bhishma pratigya)," Ramdev told reporters in New Delhi.
He was in the capital with the team of the upcoming show "Swami Ramdev: Ek Sangharsh", a scripted biopic series on his life.
Ramdev added he would always play a proactive role in the development of the country.
"But I would always want my country to be safe. Besides this, I don't have any other political dream. I continue to dedicate my life to the nation," he said.
The show is produced by Ajay Devgn FFilms and Watergate Production.
The series goes on air on February 12 on Discovery JEET.