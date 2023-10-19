'Won't Let A Water Drop Out Of Punjab': BJP State Chief On SYL Canal Row

"Punjab's right over Yamuna water must be restored," Sunil Jakhar said. (File)

Rasing the SYL issue, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar Thursday said his party will not allow even a drop of water to go out of the state and will make any sacrifice required to preserve the rights and interests of every Punjabi.

He slammed Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the Sutlej Yamuna Link canal issue, accusing him of "deliberately hatching a conspiracy to dilute Punjab's stand in and outside the Supreme Court".

"This is a vicious conspiracy against the very future of Punjab which has sacrificed so much for the nation," Sunil Jakhar said, reacting to Punjab AAP MP Sandeep Pathak's recent statement made in Haryana's Karnal that the two sates should get their rightful share of eater.

"Our stand is very clear. Punjab's share Punjab should get and Haryana's share Haryana should get. No politics should be done on this," Mr Pathak had said when reporters asked him that parties in Punjab were opposing giving water to Haryana.

Hitting out at Mr Pathak, Mr Jakhar said, "What could be more devastating to a true Punjabi than witnessing the state's own Member of Parliament diluting and bartering Punjab's interests in this manner for political gains in other states." The BJP will never allow even a drop of water to go out of Punjab, and it will make any sacrifice required to preserve the rights and interests of every Punjabi, he said.

The core committee of the Punjab BJP, which met here, also passed a resolution seeking the chief minister's resignation and vowed to protect relentlessly to stop the construction of the SYL and make any sacrifice for this.

The resolution also urged the union government to facilitate resolution of the pending river water matters as per constitutional provisions and riparian laws.

No attempt to jeopardise the state's future for AAP's "petty ploy" to garner political mileage will be tolerated, Mr Jakhar said.

He also mooted an idea to hold a conference of all well-meaning Punjabis before the November 1 PAU debate called by Chief Minister Mann in Ludhiana.

A consensus among all Punjabis over the water issue will only give a meaningful direction to the PAU debate, he said.

"I have accepted the Chief Minister challenge and I will not let him run away from the debate now. I will expose the true face of this government's atrocious stand on Punjab's water during the debate," Mr Jakhar added.

Sunil Jakhar further said Punjab must also get its due share in all rivers including Yamuna and Ghaggar.

"Punjab's right over Yamuna water must be restored," Sunil Jakhar said.

Citing figures of the department of water resources, the former MP said Punjab is getting only 12.24 MAF (million acre feet) water and Haryana is already getting 13.30 MAF water.

Mann had dared Jakhar, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and leader of opposition in Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal for an open debate on issues concerning the state on November 1.

