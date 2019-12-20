Won't Implement 'Unconstitutional Law' In Congress-Ruled States: KC Venugopal

KC Venugopal said that states cannot be forced to impose the "unconstitutional law"

Upping the ante against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Congress on Friday said the "unconstitutional" legislation will not be implemented in states where the party is in power.

"No question of implementing this law in the Congress-ruled states", AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal told PTI.

"This is an unconstitutional law. The states cannot be forced to implement an unconstitutional legislation."

His statement comes as protests against the controversial legislation is gaining momentum in many parts of the country.

He was speaking after his arrest in Alappuzha while leading a protest march organised by the Alappuzha District Congress Committee against the police action on protesters, including students, in various parts of the country.