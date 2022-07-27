'There Will Be No Flight Cancellation': SpiceJet After Regulator's Action

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), India's aviation regulator, today ordered SpiceJet to fly only 50 per cent of its flights for a period of eight weeks. The unprecedented crackdown came after an unusually high number of safety incidents involving the airline.

"In view of the findings of various spot checks, inspections and the reply to the show cause notice submitted by SpiceJet, for continued sustenance of safe and reliable transport service, the number of departures of SpiceJet are hereby restricted to 50 per cent of the number of departures approved under summer schedule 2022 for a period of 8 weeks," the aviation regulator's order said.

The airlines said that it will act as per the directions of the regulator.

Here is the full statement of SpiceJet on DGCA's interim order:

We are in receipt of the DGCA order and will act as per directions of the regulator. Due to the current lean travel season, SpiceJet like other airlines had already rescheduled its flight operations. Hence, there will be absolutely no impact on our flight operations. We want to reassure our passengers and travel partners that our flights will operate as per schedule in the coming days and weeks. There will be no flight cancellation as a consequence of this order.

DGCA's observation that SpiceJet is taking measures for arresting the trend of incidents is very encouraging and we will continue to work under the close guidance of the regulator.