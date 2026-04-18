'Opposition Made A Mistake, Will Pay Consequences': PM On Women's Quota Bill

The opposition has committed a mistake by not supporting the Women's Reservation Bill and will face consequences, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has told his cabinet, a day after the crucial legislation failed the parliament test amid opposition backlash over the government's approach.

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill for reserving 33% of seats for women in parliament needed a two-thirds majority to pass Lok Sabha. It could secure only 298 votes while 230 MPs opposed it, after a heated debate that began Thursday and went past midnight into Friday.

Opposition must face the consequences and answer the women, sources have said, quoting PM Modi during a cabinet meeting.

"They have let down the women of the country. This message must be taken to every single person, to every single village," the prime minister further said, according to sources.