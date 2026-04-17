After Women's Quota Move Fails House Test, What About The Other 2 Bills

The Constitution Amendment Bill to tweak the women's quota law has been defeated in the Lok Sabha after division of votes. The government will not go ahead with the two others - the Delimitation Bill, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill.

One of the other two bills would have been needed to implement the women's quota law - had it cleared the Lok Sabha - in the Union Territories of Delhi, Puducherry, and Jammu and Kashmir.

A Constitution amendment bill can be passed only by a two-third majority of those present in the house at the time of voting. Going by current strength, the NDA did not have the required numbers for getting the Constitution amendment bill passed.

The special three-day parliament session looked to amend the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, commonly known as the Women's Reservation Act, mandating 33 per cent reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies. Had it sailed through, it would be brought for implementation in 2029.

The amendments also sought to raise the number of Lok Sabha seats to 850 from the current 543 to "operationalise" the women's reservation law before the 2029 general elections, following a delimitation exercise to be carried out based on the last published census.

The Opposition had objected to all the amendments right from the beginning.