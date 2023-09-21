LIVE Updates: Women's Reservation Bill To Face Rajya Sabha Test Today

New Delhi:
The bill was passed in the Lok Sabha with 454 votes in favour and two votes opposing it
After a day of heated debates that saw leaders from the BJP and Opposition parties face off, the Women's Reservation Bill was finally passed by the Lok Sabha with overwhelming majority. The opposition demanded the inclusion of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and SC/ST communities under the Bill, which aims to reserve one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women.
Another point of contention was the timeline for the implementation of the Bill, with the Opposition parties batting for the legislation to come to force before next year's general elections.
Here are the LIVE updates on Women's Reservation Bill debate:
Women's Quota Bill: Nirmala Sitharaman, JP Nadda To Speak In Rajya Sabha
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and BJP President JP Nadda are among the leaders likely to speak in favour of the Women's Reservation Bill in Rajya Sabha. The Lok Sabha is set to discuss the Chandrayaan-3 Mission today.