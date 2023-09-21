LIVE Updates: Women's Reservation Bill To Face Rajya Sabha Test Today

The bill was passed in the Lok Sabha with 454 votes in favour and two votes opposing it

After a day of heated debates that saw leaders from the BJP and Opposition parties face off, the Women's Reservation Bill was finally passed by the Lok Sabha with overwhelming majority. The opposition demanded the inclusion of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and SC/ST communities under the Bill, which aims to reserve one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women.

Another point of contention was the timeline for the implementation of the Bill, with the Opposition parties batting for the legislation to come to force before next year's general elections.

Here are the LIVE updates on Women's Reservation Bill debate:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Sep 21, 2023 08:35 (IST) Women's Reservation Bill, Parliament: Women Quota Bill In Rajya Sabha Today, A Step Away From History: 10 Facts

The Women's Reservation Bill, passed in the Lok Sabha yesterday, is set for another litmus test today in the Rajya Sabha on Day 4 of the special session of Parliament. The Women's Reservation Bill, passed in the Lok Sabha yesterday, is set for another litmus test today in the Rajya Sabha on Day 4 of the special session of Parliament.