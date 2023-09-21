'Such Unanimous Support...': PM After Women's Quota Bill Clears Rajya Sabha

Prime Minister Modi called it a "defining moment" in India's "democratic journey".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi "congratulated 140 crore Indians" after the Rajya Sabha unanimously passed the historic women's reservation bill today, with 215 MPs voting in favour, while zero opposed the bill.

The bill now needs the President's assent to make 33 per cent reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state Assemblies official.

Prime Minister Modi called it a "defining moment" in India's "democratic journey". In a Twitter post, the Prime Minister said, "I thank all the Rajya Sabha MPs who voted for the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. Such unanimous support is indeed gladdening."

"With the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in Parliament, we usher in an era of stronger representation and empowerment for the women of India," he added.

Home Minister Amit Shah said, "A historic milestone was achieved today on the path of equitable governance as the Rajya Sabha has passed the women's reservation bill," and said, "Where there is a will, there is a way."

The 'Nari Shakti Adhiniyam' or the Women's Reservation Bill was presented by the BJP-led NDA government in the Special Session of the Parliament. The bill sailed through Lok Sabha, with the support of 454 MPs. Only two MPs opposed the bill.

However, the implementation of the 33 per cent quota can take place only after a census and delimitation, which pushes it back by at least six years -- a matter that has provided ammunition to the Opposition.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, however, said both delimitation and census will begin after next year's general election.

This is the fifth attempt to pass the women's reservation bill. Earlier in 2010, the bill was cleared by Rajya Sabha but failed to get Lok Sabha's support and was lapsed.