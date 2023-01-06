Women's Body Notice To Delhi Cops, Regulator, Air India On Peeing Incidents

In the notice, she described the incidents as 'extremely disturbing and serious.'

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal, demanding arrests in the recent incidents of drunk men urinating on women on flights, issued a notice to the Delhi Police, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Air India today.

"Recent incidents of drunk men urinating on women on flights are extremely disgusting and shameful. It is shocking to note that the accused haven't been arrested yet. Simply banning the person isn't enough. I am issuing notices to Delhi Police, DGCA & Air India in the matter," said Swati Maliwal.

In the notice, Ms Maliwal described the incidents as 'extremely disturbing and serious.'

She has also demanded relevant information from the Delhi Police, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Air India latest by 12pm on January 10.

On the two Air India passenger urination cases, the DGCA has issued show-cause notices to the Accountable Manager, Director of In-Flight Services, Air India and the pilots and cabin crew members of November 26 flight as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for non-discharge of their duties.

Investigations into the two cases have been initiated by the concerned authorities and both passengers have been sought to be put on the 'no-fly-list'.

ANI reached out to Air India for comments but there has been no response so far.

