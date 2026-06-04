Women Break Centuries-Old Barrier, Lead Aarti At Jammu Temple

Draped in saffron sarees, lamps held aloft in steady hands, a group of young women recites hymns and sings the aarti.

This scene inside the sanctum sanctorum of Jammu's Raghunath Temple signals something profound.

For the first time, women being trained for priests' roles are leading the evening aarti here. These young women chant mantras with practiced ease, breaking a centuries-old barrier.

Built in 1835, the temple has witnessed kings, wars and countless prayers. Today, it is witnessing change.

The path here was not easy, with several stumbling blocks along the way. But Kunwarani Ritu Singh, granddaughter-in-law of Maharaja Hari Singh, took the bold initiative to convince people to embrace this shift.

"The idea is not to sideline men, but to promote the concept of Shiv and Shakti, where both men and women are equal," Ritu Singh explained.

"If we perform Kanjak Puja and Devi Poojan, how can we keep women away from performing pooja?" she asked.

A year ago, Kunwarani Ritu Singh took that step, training and inducting women into a role long held by men.

"We have seen a great response. Presently, there are 150 girls. In the coming days, the number is only going to increase," Ritu Singh said.

The next phase of training will teach them how to perform hawan and recite mantras so they can serve as pujarans in various temples. "This will be a step towards empowerment," Ritu Singh added.

Devotees at Jammu's Raghunath Temple said the sight of women leading the aarti is inspiring.

"I can't tell you how blessed I am feeling. Never in my lifetime did I think I would ever see women leading aarti," said Mini Bagotra, a devotee present during the prayers.

"This isn't just about who holds the aarti thali. It's about who gets to carry faith forward. And tonight, Jammu is showing the way," said Rajni Sehgal, another devotee.