Man Arrested For Vandalising Jammu Temple, Says He Suspected 'Black Magic'

The Congress has targeted the administration and the BJP for "failing" to safeguard temples.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday said they have cracked a temple vandalism case in Jammu with the arrest of an accused, Arjun Sharma. The man told the police that he tried to set the temple, which is located in Nagrota, on fire and vandalised the sanctum sanctorum on Saturday on the suspicion that 'black magic' was being practised there.

This is the second incident of temple desecration in the region, which has led to protests and fears of a conspiracy to upset peace and communal harmony in the Union Territory.

The police, however, said that the incident has no political angle and Sharma vandalised the temple and tried to set it on fire because of an old rivalry and on the suspicion of 'black magic' being practised.

"We have arrested the main accused, Arjun Sharma. He has confessed to having vandalised the temple," said Brijesh Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Jammu (Rural).

Mr Kumar said the timely arrest of the accused would help as there was "apprehension of a flare-up".

Last week, a temple in Reasi district had been vandalised, leading to protests and the area being shut down as people demanded stern action against the culprits. More than 50 people were rounded up for questioning, but no arrests have been made yet.

The Congress has targeted the Jammu and Kashmir administration and the BJP for the "failure" to safeguard temples and demanded a judicial investigation to expose a "conspiracy" to disturb peace and harmony in the region.

"A Hanuman temple has been vandalised in Nagrota a week after the Shiv temple at Reasi. Stern punishment for culprits and an independent judicial inquiry is needed to expose the conspiracy to disturb peace and harmony," said a Congress spokesperson.

I must compliment the @JmuKmrPolice and Civil administration for prompt action in the matter and apprehending the culprit Arjun who is also a local and has according to the Police confessed to the act before a magistrate and attributed his action to a family rivalry n dispute… https://t.co/iQoxaJBhR9 — Devender Singh Rana (@DevenderSRana) July 7, 2024

Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana applauded the Jammu and Kashmir police for its prompt action.