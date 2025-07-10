Baby Was Crying So He Taped Mouth, Slit Throat: Chilling Delhi Double Murder

A woman and a six-month-old child were murdered in Delhi's popular Majnu Ka Tilla area by a 24-year-old man. The accused, identified as Nikhil, a native of Uttarakhand, was arrested in Haldwani on Wednesday following a multi-state manhunt. Nikhil is accused of murdering Sonal, 22, and a six-month-old girl, the daughter of her friend, on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the police, the killings were carried out with a surgical blade. Nikhil later fled the scene, attempted suicide, and travelled across multiple cities before being traced to a residence in Haldwani, where he was arrested.

Background

Nikhil and Sonal met in 2023 during an event in Haldwani. The two entered a relationship and began living together soon after. Sonal became pregnant later that year. According to police, the couple, then unmarried and financially struggling, did not want to raise the child. Though they initially sought an abortion, it did not happen. The baby was born in early 2024.

The couple then allegedly sold the child to an unknown party in Almora for Rs 2 lakh. With this money, they relocated to Delhi, initially staying in Wazirabad before moving to Majnu Ka Tilla.

It was during their time in Delhi that Sonal became acquainted with Rashmi, a local resident. Sonal began frequently visiting Rashmi's home and eventually moved in after separating from Nikhil following frequent fights with him.

The Second Pregnancy

Police sources say Nikhil became suspicious that Sonal was having an affair with Rashmi's husband, Durgesh. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia, Nikhil discovered WhatsApp chats between the two and confronted Sonal on several occasions.

During this period, Sonal became pregnant again. This time, Nikhil wanted to keep the baby and was hopeful of settling down with her. Sonal, however, chose to terminate the pregnancy without informing him. Nikhil later claimed he believed the abortion was done at Durgesh's behest.

Sonal continued to live with Rashmi's family for approximately 20 to 25 days before the attack. During this time, Nikhil did not live with her but allegedly remained in contact, trying to convince her to return.

The Day Of The Killings

On Wednesday, around 1 pm, Rashmi and Durgesh left their residence in Majnu Ka Tilla to pick up their elder daughter, aged five, from school. Sonal remained at home with the couple's six-month-old daughter.

Taking advantage of their absence, Nikhil entered the house. According to police, he carried a blade. A confrontation ensued between him and Sonal. According to the police, the fight turned violent, and Nikhil allegedly slit Sonal's throat using the blade. After killing Sonal, Nikhil turned his attention to the infant and killed the child in an act of revenge for the abortion of his own unborn child.

"He put strips of tape on the mouths of the woman and the child to ensure that nobody heard their cries. He then slit the woman's throat and beheaded the child," Ravi, the toddler's uncle, told news agency PTI.

He then fled the scene, leaving behind his mobile phone in an attempt to avoid being tracked.

The Manhunt

When Rashmi and Durgesh returned from school with their elder daughter, they discovered the bodies of Sonal and the child in a pool of blood and informed the police.

Nikhil first returned to his residence, where he reportedly attempted suicide. When that failed, he made his way to Old Delhi Railway Station, then travelled to Bareilly before reaching Haldwani. There, he took shelter in the home of a friend associated with his sister.

A team was dispatched, but Nikhil fled the house before they arrived. He remained on the run throughout the night. He was arrested the next morning upon returning to the same house in Haldwani.

During interrogation, Nikhil confessed to the murders.