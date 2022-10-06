Woman's Body Found Inside Sack In Drain In Mumbai, Murder Suspected

Police said that it is suspected that the woman was murdered and thrown into the drain.

Woman's Body Found Inside Sack In Drain In Mumbai, Murder Suspected

A case is registered by the police, further investigation is underway. (Representational)

Mumbai:

The body of a woman with tied limbs was found inside a sack in a drain in Mumbai's Kurla area on Wednesday.

The police reached the spot, took the body in their possession and sent it for post-mortem.

Taking help from the fire brigade, the body was taken out of the drain. Police said that it is suspected that the woman was murdered and thrown into the drain.

A case is registered by the police, further investigation is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

.