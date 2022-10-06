Woman's Body Found Inside Sack In Drain In Mumbai, Murder Suspected

A case is registered by the police, further investigation is underway. (Representational)

The body of a woman with tied limbs was found inside a sack in a drain in Mumbai's Kurla area on Wednesday.

The police reached the spot, took the body in their possession and sent it for post-mortem.

Taking help from the fire brigade, the body was taken out of the drain. Police said that it is suspected that the woman was murdered and thrown into the drain.

A case is registered by the police, further investigation is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)