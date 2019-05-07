'Have Right To The Report': Woman Who Complained Against Chief Justice

Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi was accused of sexual harassment by a former Supreme Court employee.

The woman who had accused Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi of sexual harassment, today demanded that she be provided with a copy of the report of the Supreme Court's in-house committee that cleared him of the charges. Denying her a copy of the report, she said, "was a travesty of justice".

The committee's decision had triggered protests outside the Supreme Court today - held by women lawyers and members of some non-profit groups.

The committee, which continued its proceedings even after the complainant withdrew from the case, had not given her a copy of their findings. The report has not been made public either.

A note from the court's Secretary General yesterday said the Committee has "found no substance in the allegations".

"Please take note that in case of Indira Jaising v. Supreme Court of India & Anr. (2003) 5 SCC 494, it has been held that the Report of a Committee constituted as a part of the In-House Procedure is not liable to be made public," it read. A copy of the report has been sent to the "next senior Judge competent to receive the Report" and the Chief Justice of India.

The woman, who expressed her disappointment with the panel's decision yesterday, said in another statement that she was entitled to a copy under the current rules.

"Not providing a copy to the complainant while holding her complaint to be unfounded would be a violation of the principles of natural justice and a complete travesty of justice," her statement read.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.