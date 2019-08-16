Woman Ties Rakhi On Rifle Of Constable Brother Killed By Maoists

The woman said, "His (brother's) absence is felt but I tied rakhi on his rifle"

Constable Kavita Kaushal, sister of Assistant Constable Rakesh Kaushal who lost his life in a Maoist ambush in Aranpur last year kept the memory of her brother alive by in a unique manner when she tied rakhi to his rifle on Thursday.

Rakesh Kaushal was killed in an encounter with Maoists in October 2018 along with two other policemen and a Doordarshan cameraperson. His sister who got his job on compassionate grounds requested for a field posting instead of an office job.

Senior officials also conceded her demand to keep the service rifle of her brother.

Rakesh Kaushal was killed by Maoists last year

"I want to take revenge on the Naxals. They attack security forces and commoners in ambush. I requested my senior official that I should be provided with the same rifle that my brother used to carry," Ms Kavita said.

"I was employed in the Chhattisgarh police in place of my brother. I now want to join Danteshwari fighters and take revenge for my brother's death," she said.

"My brother always used to visit me on Raksha Bandhan. His absence is felt but I tied rakhi on his rifle which he used to carry along with him," she said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.