Woman Stabbed To Death In Tripura, No Arrest So Far: Cops

An FIR has been lodged against Rahul Dhar, but no arrest has been made so far. (Representational)

A woman was stabbed to death in full public view by a 25-year-old man in Tripura's Dhalai district for lodging a complaint against him for tormenting her, police said on Tuesday.

The woman, a divorcee, had befriended Rahul Dhar through Facebook who would allegedly "mentally disturb" her for quite some time.

The woman went to Rahul Dhar's house on Sunday evening and told his mother to stop him from disturbing her, following which she took an autorickshaw to return home.

Rahul Dhar chased her and forcibly dragged her down from the vehicle at Bhubancherra village in Kamalpur subdivision and began stabbing her with a knife.

"She died on the spot due to multiple stab wounds," an officer said.

An FIR has been lodged against Rahul Dhar, but no arrest has been made so far, Inspector General (Law and Order) Arindam Nath told PTI.

Nitya Sukla Baidya, a local panchayat member, claimed that Rahul Dhar would send obscene photographs to the woman, who has a four-year-old girl child.

"Since Dhar continued to mentally disturb her, she had approached the Bamancherra panchayat for remedy, but he didn't budge," Ms Baidya said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)