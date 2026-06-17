Woman Stabbed To Death, Husband Injured In Fight Over Parking In Delhi

A 32-year-old woman was stabbed to death and her husband was seriously injured in a row over motorcycle parking in southwest Delhi's Bindapur, police said on Saturday.

The incident was reported at the Bindapur Police Station at 2.50 pm. The caller informed the police that "two-three boys" had stabbed his daughter and son-in-law in the stomach.

By the time the police arrived at the spot, the injured had been taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital.

At the hospital, doctors declared Aarti brought dead, the police said.

Her husband Vicky, also stabbed, was referred to Safdarjung Hospital for advanced treatment.

During preliminary inquiry, the police found that the couple had got into a fight with their neighbours over the parking of a motorcycle on the road. The altercation allegedly escalated, and Aarti and Vicky were stabbed with a knife.

The police identified the attackers as 40-year-old Pappu and a juvenile, both residents of the same locality.

Pappu has been detained, while efforts are underway to trace the minor.



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