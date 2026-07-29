Two Minors Detained For Stabbing Teen To Death In Northeast Delhi Park

Delhi Police has apprehended two juveniles for allegedly murdering a 16-year-old boy and dumping his body in a pit at a DDA Park in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur, officials said on Wednesday.

The two accused, aged 16 and 17 years and residents of Ghaziabad, were apprehended on Tuesday. They allegedly lured the victim to the park on the pretext of buying slippers before stabbing him to death, they said.

According to the police, the body of the victim was found lying in a pit inside a DDA park near Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital on Tuesday morning with multiple stab injuries. A blood-stained knife was found near the body, following which a case was registered at New Usmanpur police station.

A forensic team examined the crime scene and collected evidence, while police teams analysed CCTV footage and carried out technical surveillance to establish the victim's identity and trace those involved. During questioning, the juveniles allegedly confessed to the crime. They told police that they worked at the same factory as the victim and claimed he frequently bullied and harassed them.

Police said the accused called the victim to the park on the pretext of purchasing slippers. An argument broke out during their meeting, following which they allegedly attacked him with a knife before fleeing the spot. Further investigation is underway.

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