Woman Says She Was Groped By Man In Dhoti-Kurta While Shopping In Delhi's Lajpat Nagar

The woman asked what she could have done in such a situation. (Representative pic)

A woman recently took to Reddit alleging that she was groped in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar while shopping with her husband. In her post, the woman claimed that a man sexually assaulted her and walked away while she was standing with her husband, finding a particular store at the market. She said that the incident left her feeling "dirty". She also asked what she could have done in such a situation. "How can someone hold my b**b in public and walk off," she said.

"I was in Lajpath nagar with my husband. Both of us standing and looking in different directions, finding a particular store. This tall man in dhoti and kurta walks between us, literally holds my boob and walks off. I realised and hit him from the back (not too hard because obviously I gave him the benefit of the doubt and thought it's probably me thinking things and it might have been a mistake)," the woman shared.

"He turned around and made a face like he knew nothing but you could tell he did it with full intention and tried to hide that with a straight face. Told my husband what happened, husband abused him and ran after him but I asked him to leave it and called him back. He came back but i felt dirty and cried and for some reason blamed my husband too," she added.

"What should I have done? What should my husband have done? Why do I feel like this? How can someone hold my b**b in public and walk off," she further questioned.

The Reddit post was shared just a few days back. Since then, it has garnered several reactions. While some users suggested the woman complain to the cops, others shared their own horrifying stories.

"This is so so scary..and you still may be feeling awful..just know that man is an absolute shitty human and hope he rots in hell. try shouting and making a public commotion if something like this happens again..its tough to be in your senses during this but yeah the man would be caught if people intervene," wrote one user.

"Hit harder next time and start shouting , crowd will do the rest . Sorry you had to go through this," said another.

"Such perverts groping women and leaving us life long trauma. Your strong you did nothing wrong your spouse did nothing wrong. Feeling helpless and restless is a part of it you will heal at your own pace. Always remember the times you were safe and it's a one off things," expressed a third user.

"I'm really sorry this happened. I personally feel awful and can't imagine what u or so many countless females of this country go through when this shit happens," wrote a fourth.