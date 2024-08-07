Gujarat Entrepreneur's Job Post With 'Zero Salary, No Weekend Offs' Sparks Debate Online

On Reddit, Mr Mishra's post quickly became a hot topic.

A LinkedIn job posting by Shubham Mishra, the founder and chief experimenting officer of BatteryOKTechnologies, has sparked a debate online due to its unusual offer of "zero salary" and "no weekend offs or vacations". Mr Mishra's post, seeking "exceptional humans" for his company's core team, drew significant attention for its unconventional terms. In his post, Mr Mishra outlined the job's "perks", which included "Zero salary" and "no weekends, vacations (unless truly required)". The founder also noted that there would be "no joining gifts and no fancy office" to emphasise that the company refrains from "burning investors' money".

"We are looking for exceptional humans to join our core team at Battery-Ok Technologies. Preferably ex-founders from India, Israel or the USA. Perks: An attempt to revolutionise the energy industry with AI. (Real Moonshot); Zero Salary. (We are seeking long-term folks to join us); No weekend offs, vacations. (Unless truly required); No joining gifts and too fancy office. (We don't burn investors money, we respect Laxmi); Unlimited fun building real innovative products. (Not copycats)," the caption read.

Take a look at the post below:

As soon as the post caught the attention of social media users, Mr Mishra clarified in the comments section that there was satire in his post.

However, on Reddit, Mr Mishra's post quickly became a hot topic. Users expressed confusion and scepticism. "I'm confused how is this not illegal," wrote one user. "Does the word "perk" have a different meaning I'm not aware of?" asked another.

"They offer zero salary because they are looking for long term 'folks'. Lol, sure pal because that is a sure fire way to find long term people," commented a third user. "I mean what is the actual appeal of working with them? Are they a bunch of geniuses too that you can bounce ideas off or are they just going to try and steal your idea the moment it becomes feasible?" asked a fourth.

"They forgot to mention that application process involves donating both kidneys to the org for bootstrapping before series a funding," jokingly wrote another.