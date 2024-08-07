'Too Fat' Man In Taiwan Gets Divorce After Wife Charges Money For Sex, Conversations

The wife charged a fee of $15 each time the man wanted to have sex.

A man in Taiwan has filed for divorce after his wife demanded he pay her a fee each time they had sex. According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the couple, known by their pseudonym Hao and Xuan, tied the knot in 2014 and had two children. The man claimed that his wife, who opposed the split, rationed sex to once a month in 2017, and then rejected him entirely in 2019 without any reason. In 2021, she then began charging a fee each time he wanted to have sex or even talk to her, he said.

According to Hao, his wife told their relatives that he was "too fat" and "incompetent". He first filed for divorce in 2021, however, he withdrew the lawsuit after his wife promised to work on their relationship. At the time, he even registered their property in the wife's name. However, the outlet reported that Xuan continued to abuse Hao emotionally, and began charging a fee of $15 (approximately Rs 1,200) each time he wanted to have sex or even talk to her.

The man said that by the time he sued his wife again for divorce this year, they had not spoken to each other for two years. They only communicated via a messaging app when they had to. The couple even tried marriage counselling, without success.

A court in Taiwan recently granted a divorce to Hao, saying the relationship was "cold and difficult to fix". However, Xuan did not want to divorce and appealed to a higher court, where her plea was rejected.

Meanwhile, according to SCMP, similar cases have been reported in Taiwan. In 2014, a wife charged $60 for sex with her husband and also set a fee for chats and meals. She said she did so because the husband, a truck driver, made no financial contribution to the family. The couple's children followed suit and said that their father must pay if he wanted a conversation with them. The couple then went to the cops, and the husband agreed to pay $600 a month to the family.

Notably, the divorce rate in Taiwan was 0.128% last year, one of the highest in Asia, per the outlet.