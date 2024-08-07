Rare 1 Penny Coin With 'Unique' Date Fetches Over Rs 1 Crore At Auction

The rare coin has been labelled as the 'holy grail' by collectors.

A very rare 1933 pre-decimal 1 Penny coin has sold at an auction for an astronomical amount, 140,000 pounds, according to a TikTok user. This is one such story where a single sale of a certain coin can make some collectors get excited to check their collections.

He explained in a recent TikTok to 172,700 followers: "This is my private collection, one that's been loaned to me very kindly. It's great because it's such an iconic coin; we get lots of visitors coming to see it."

He added, "Usually these coins disappear into safes and never seen again. The last sold in 2016 for a hammer price of around 140,000 pounds. Its first ones had sold for many many years and one would imagine if it would come on the market again it would sell for even higher."

In fact, the video reiterated that the 1933 penny was very rare, saying, "This is the 1933 predecmal penny from the UK, so make sure you look at your grandad's old coin collection and be on the lookout for this date. Now obviously, I don't have the coin; this is a fake copy version."

In fact, one poster, after describing the rare penny, urged readers to search their collections, asking, "If you find one, you are extremely lucky. If you found this 1933 penny, what would be the first thing you would do?"

Captioned, "The holy grail 1933 predecimal penny," the video received over 1,120 likes and numerous comments. One comment is seen saying, "How many are actually known of?" Someone responded, "Only 6." Another viewer said, "We had one about 10 years ago but it went missing."