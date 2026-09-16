Woman Rams Speeding SUV Into 7 People In Nagpur, Cops Suspect Drunk Driving

A 32-year-old woman was arrested after she rammed her speeding Kia Seltos into several pedestrians in Nagpur on Tuesday night, leaving seven, including three children, injured.

The incident took place near the Dinshaw factory in Nagpur's Gorewada area.

According to the police, the woman first crashed her car into another SUV and hit its driver - Balu Kulmethe - who was getting out of his vehicle with his young daughter. The woman's car, which was already out of control due to speeding and negligence, then hit three children walking on the road. It went on to hit two other people, identified as Harish Rambhau Revatkar and Ashish Nakhate.

The injured people were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

Soon, a large crowd gathered at the scene, with the angry mob surrounding the police station and demanding strict action against the accused driver.

Police eventually pacified the crowd and brought the situation under control, officials said.

Subsequently, the woman driver was arrested.

Cops suspect that the woman was drunk-driving. However, it will be confirmed after the medical examination.

"The woman is in our custody, and we have conducted her medical examination. We are waiting for the reports. Further action will be taken based on the reports," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Annapurna Singh, said.

Officials are also examining CCTV footage from the scene and surrounding areas.