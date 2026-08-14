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Woman Kills Ex-Husband With Griddle After Argument In Lucknow: Police

Police said the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

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Woman Kills Ex-Husband With Griddle After Argument In Lucknow: Police
Police said they are investigating the incident and collecting evidence.
  • A woman allegedly killed her ex-husband with a tawa during an argument in Jankipuram
  • The incident happened after the ex-husband visited her house in Kaushalya Garden locality
  • The woman struck the man on the head with the tawa, causing serious injuries
What is the current status of the police investigation?
Lucknow:

A 30-year-old woman allegedly killed her former husband with a tawa, a griddle, after an argument when he visited her house in the Jankipuram area, police said on Friday.

Police said the incident occurred on Thursday after Soni, a resident of the Ashiyana locality, visited his ex-wife Tapasya Singh's house in Kaushalya Garden, Jankipuram.

An argument broke out between the two over an issue, during which Singh allegedly struck Soni on the head with a tawa, causing serious injuries, police said.

Police said they are investigating the incident and collecting evidence.

Soni was taken to a trauma centre in Jankipuram for treatment and was later referred to King George's Medical University (KGMU) for advanced treatment, where he died, they said.

Police said the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. Singh has been detained and is being questioned, police said, adding that a case will be registered after receiving a complaint from the deceased's family.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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